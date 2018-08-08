Leeds residents: How to get rid of maggots from your wheelie bin

The prolonged spell of hot weather poses an increased threat of unwanted critters in your wheelie bin.

Maggots are not a pest that can be tolerated, as even the sight of them is enough to make some people nauseous.

Luckily, there are several effective ways to get rid of them:

How do maggots get in your bin?

Maggots are fly larvae, usually of the common housefly and also the bluebottle. Flies are attracted to food and other rubbish; they lay their eggs on the rubbish; later the eggs hatch into maggots. You will only have a problem with maggots if flies can get to your waste.

How do you get rid of maggots?

Remove all food sources, and the flies will lay their eggs elsewhere.

Pour boiling water over maggots to kill them instantly.

If you want, you can add a cup of bleach and 1 1/2 cups of hydrogen peroxide to a gallon of boiling water.

Many people find that large quantities of salt kills maggots.

Dish soap works great as an insect repellant and/or insecticide.

Try using a cleaning product with a fragrance, which will help to deter the flies from your bin.