Leeds ranked as one of the best cities to work in

Leeds may be known by many for its industrial past and location in the heart of Yorkshire, but it has now been named as one of the best cities to work in.

The city was ranked by Glassdoor as the 18th best city in the UK to work in, based on a comparison of 50 of the most populated UK towns and cities with populations above 100,000.

This report took into account three factors equally to calculate its overall ‘City Score’ - hiring opportunity, cost of living and job satisfaction.

32,646 job openings

Hiring opportunity was based on the the ratio of active job openings to population, with the cost of living calculated by the ratio of median base salary to average home value.

Leeds gained an overall city score of 3.6, being awarded 3.4 out of 5 for job satisfaction.

The city currently has 32,646 job openings, including Financial Analyst and Web Developer roles.

The median base salary for jobs in Leeds is £22,434, with a median home value of £214,588.

Slough comes out on top

The Berkshire town of Slough claimed the list’s overall top spot, with an overall city score of 4.3.

Slough gained 3.4/5 for job satisfaction, with 22,131 current job openings, including Project Manager and Recruitment Consultant roles.

The town has a £29,500 median base salary and a median home value of £391,218.

Other contenders

There are a total of 25 cities on the list of best places for jobs, including Nottingham, Belfast and Liverpool.

Number 25 on the list is the Scottish town of Falkirk, which was awarded a city score of 3.5.

Falkirk gained 3.3/5 for job satisfaction, with 3,140 current job openings, including Catering Assistant and Bus Driver roles.

The town has a median base salary of £18,000 and a median home salary of £149,111.

The full list of the best cities to work in:

1-Slough

2- Gloucester

3- Cambridge

4- Reading

5- Guildford

6- Stoke-on-Trent

7- Manchester

8- Derby

9- Bolton

10- Chelmsford

11- Oxford

12- Blackburn

13- Swindon

14- Nottingham

15- Birmingham

16- Coventry

17- Belfast

18- Leeds

19- Liverpool

20- Norwich

21- Southampton

22- Bristol

23- Aberdeen

24- Preston

25- Falkirk