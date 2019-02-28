Leeds ram-raid: four men in balaclavas target Hugo Boss

The Hugo Boss store on Vicar Lane has been ramraided in a blatant attack by thieves who got away with bags of clothes.

Police said four men in balaclavas in two cars targeted the store just after 8pm and rammed the windows - before going in with crowbars.

They got away with clothing stuffed into bags and thrown into vehicles before driving off.

Police said the robbery happened "super-quick" but one of the two vehicles involved, a small hatchback Fiesta was found half an hour later in Richmond Hull.

The other vehicle involved was a 4x4 style vehicle.

Duty inspector for West Yorkshire Police Tom Harrison said officers were scouring the streets and following up calls from members of the public.

He said: "With the amount of CCTV in this day and age there's a high likelihood they will be caught on numerous devices.

"The men were in dark clothing and either wearing masks or balaclavas."

He appealed for information, saying: "We want to appeal to members of the public who witnessed this or have further information they should get in contact with West Yorkshire Police.

"Members of the public should be aware that if they are offered any goods from Hugo Boss at cut down prices they may be related."

Last year Leeds store Flannels was targeted by ram-raiders three times in eight months.

Call 101.