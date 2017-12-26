Leeds pulls in the big spenders

Leeds continues to be a shopping destination as bargain hunters from other Yorkshire cities headed here for the Boxing Day sales.

As seems to be as much of a tradition as the Christmas pudding, there were queues outside Next early doors and luxury department store Harvey Nichols, with early bird shoppers leaving laden with bags full of bargains.

And as expected, Victoria Gate and Trinity were busy with shoppers heading for designer brands and other high street favourites such as River Island and Primark.

But there were some new trends emerging this year.

Cosmetics company Lush shocked fans by announcing three days ago there would be no online sale due to the website crashing last year, prompting a flurry of fans to the cult brand’s high street store. Lynsey Poole drove from York with her mother Shona Cuthbertson to join the queue.

She said: “The queue was ridiculous. It didn’t open until 10.30am but everything just went. There is 50 per cent off Christmas gifts and bath bombs. I buy it for myself and spend about £70. It should have been £150 and it lasts all year. We come over once a year especially as there is a more choice.”

Jamie Mottram, 20, from Leeds came shopping specifically to buy himself shoes and a few extra presents for his girlfriend.

Economy expert, Mark Goldstone, head of policy for the West and North Yorkshire Chamber said: “Leeds continues to grow its reputation as a place on Santa’s ‘nice list’ as somewhere you should come for festive shopping, leisure and hospitality. The city has a strong mix of global and international brands but is blessed with a diverse range of independent retailers which really are the ‘fingerprints’ of the city’s offer.”