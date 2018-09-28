Leeds pub’s fundraiser for church lights

Plans for new lighting outside Leeds Minster are to be boosted by a neighbouring pub’s fundraising barbecue.

The Lamb and Flag, a Leeds Brewery pub on Church Row, is staging the barbecue from 5pm today. Leeds Brewery is also providing beer branded as ‘Leeds Minster Light’.

Tom Lancaster, general manager at the Lamb and Flag said: “I believe the Minster brings a real sense of community to Leeds city centre and beyond. We are proud to have Leeds Minster as our neighbour and we are really happy to help in any way we can.”

The food for the event has been donated by its local suppliers.

The Minister hopes to renew and upgrade its ageing exterior lighting system.

Richard Butterfield, director of operations at the Minster, said: “The present floodlighting was fitted in 1985, follow a generous donation by the Tetley brewery which then occupied a nearby site. Over 30 years later, the light fittings are life-expired and have been failing one by one. The revised scheme will use around a quarter of the power of the existing units, making a significant contribution to reducing our carbon footprint and lowering overheads.

“The artistic impression of the building will also benefit with a cooler LED light being more in keeping with the naturally grey stone of the building revealing the detailing of the elevations. Illumination will enable the church to act as a landmark after dark and provides a natural focus for this emerging quarter of the city. We welcome donations in support of the fundraising campaign which can be made through the link on www.leedsminster.org.”

The barbecue will also feature acoustic duo Ellie Coast and Dave Pilla, and there will be a limited number of places to visit the clocktower.