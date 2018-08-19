Leeds pub regulars soak in bath full of custard for cystic fibrosis unit

A long soak in the bath can work wonders after a long day but regulars at a Leeds pub hoped that spending five hours bathing in a rather novel way would have a more profound impact.

Amanda Homer, 49, and Chris Packer, 51, spent all of Saturday afternoon in a bath full of custard outside The Orchard pub in Oakwood in an eye-catching attempt to raise funds for the regional children’s cystic fibrosis unit at the city’s St James’ Hospital.

“We are the custard king and queen of Leeds!” declared Mr Packer, as he sat in a bath donated in aid of their stunt by Clifton Bathrooms in Seacroft.

“It’s a bit cold but we are battling through and we’re getting lots of donations,” Mr Packer, who works as a painter and decorator, said.

“It’s been a good day for a good cause. It’s a few hours our of our lives and if we can raise a few pounds for an absolutely marvellous cause then it doesn’t matter.”

Their act was part of a day-long fundraising campaign at The Orchard, which landlady Clare Raynard had organised in support of her close friend, Lorraine Grosvenor. Seacroft mum-of-three Ms Grosvenor has lost her 21-year-old daughter to cystic fibrosis and her young son, Ollie, aged six, is now getting treatment at St James’ for the condition.

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disorder that mostly affects the lungs, but also the pancreas, liver, kidneys and intestine. Long-term symptoms include breathing difficulties and frequent lung infections.

The Leeds Regional Paediatric Cystic Fibrosis Centre at St James’ cares for 175 children with cystic fibrosis on a full-care basis, and a further 60 children on a shared care basis with district general hospitals. It is one of the largest paediatric cystic fibrosis centres in the UK.

Patients comes from across West, North and East Yorkshire, and even from further afield.

Ms Raynard, who has been the landlady at The Orchard for the last two years, said: “Having a pub, it is a good opportunity to get all our locals together for a good cause.”

She said she hoped the fundraiser would help raise awareness of the condition.

“Cystic fibrosis is unknown unless you know people who have got it,” Ms Raynard said.

“We are giving money to the unit because we want going to the unit to be a better experience for children, even if this buys them an Xbox for those who have to spend two or three weeks there at a time for treatment.”

As well as the bath of custard, pub regulars offered to wash cars outside the premises and stocks were set up to throw wet sponges at willing volunteers.

Food was suffered courtesy of donations from Cafe Indulge in Whinmoor, a raffle and tombola were also held alongside various stalls and there was a bouncy castle for children as part of the first big fundraising day at The Orchard on Saturday.

