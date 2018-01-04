Leeds pub offers free meal to Macmillan workers throughout January

A Roundhay pub is offering Macmillan professionals a free meal throughout January to thank them for their hard work over the festive period.

As part of its national partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support, the White House Chef and Brewer pub on Wetherby Road is inviting all Macmillan professionals to enjoy a free main meal.

Benjamin Horn, general manager at the White House, said: “The care and support that Macmillan professionals provide makes such a difference in the local community, which is why we want to reward Macmillan professionals in Roundhay by giving them a free meal so they have the chance to continue enjoying Christmas into January.”

Rachel Gascoigne, senior partnership manager at Macmillan, said: “Macmillan nurses and professionals work extremely hard every hour of every day regardless of Christmas to support people with cancer.

“The free meal from Chef and Brewer is a wonderful gesture to thank them for their work over the festive period.”

To claim the free meal, Macmillan professionals can visit www.chefandbrewer.com/Macmillan and fill in a form.