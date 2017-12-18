Leeds private hire firm boss’s £75,000 NSPCC pledge

The firm behind a Leeds private hire company has pledged to raise at least £75,000 to help fight child cruelty.

Veezu, the parent company of Amber Cars, has promised to donate 1p to the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) for every booking made using its app over the next three years.

Joel Hope-Bell, CEO of Veezu, with Peter Wanless, CEO of the NSPCC.

The company is rolling out its ‘big drive to stop child cruelty’ campaign initiative across its four UK firms.

Joel Hope-Bell, Veezu’s chief executive officer, said: “I have been a supporter of the NSPCC for many years and I know just how valuable partnerships with businesses are for the charity, so I am delighted that we can partner with and help benefit such an important and inspiring cause.”

In 2016, more than 10,000 Veezu passengers used its three-tap mobile app to book journeys every week. And with more and more people turning to electronic booking methods to order a taxi, Mr Hope-Bell hopes the ‘big drive’ initiative could actually raise more than £75,000.

The NSPCC runs Childline and a schools service advising how to speak out and stay safe from abuse.

NSPCC chief executive officer Peter Wanless was delighted by Veezu’s support,adding: “The money raised from app bookings will support crucial services like Childline, which undertook nearly 300,000 counselling sessions with children and young people last year. It will also help us to continue delivering our innovative schools service, which helps young children speak out and stay safe from abuse, both in the real world and online.”