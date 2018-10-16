Leeds primary school children get visit from Julia Donaldson's The Gruffalo

Have your say

The award-winning children's story of The Gruffalo was brought to life for pupils at a newly-refurbished Leeds school.

Youngsters at Hawksworth Wood Primary were today (Tuesday) put through their paces as The Gruffalo himself popped up in the classroom for a special workshop.

Children inside one of the upgraded classrooms at Hawksworth Wood Primary School in Leeds. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Based on the famous book, penned by playwright Julia Donaldson, which follows the story of a cunning mouse and his looming encounter with a half-monster, half-buffalo creature, the character led a series of fun activities for reception-age pupils.

Headteacher Abi Owen said: "The Gruffalo visited our reception children and did a workshop this morning which involved drama, literacy and language.

"It was about building vocabulary and bringing characters to life which provides stimulus for the children."

His visit came as the school is nearing the end of a two-year transformation as part of an ambitious refurbishment programme that has seen upgraded classrooms and the creation of a new building.

Children were treated to treasure hunts, made artwork and were told stories during the workshop.

Miss Owen, who has been in post since 2016, said: "This is all about providing positive experiences for our children.

"It's something that is very close to our hearts at the school, that collaborative approach to learning."

The school's upgrade project features two phases.

The first, completed last year, saw classrooms remodeled and refurbished.

Now the second phase - the creation of a new school building and landscaping - is underway.

The new site features four new classrooms, a new creative performance hall and an outdoor ball court.

The improvements were launched to accommodate growing numbers of pupils being taken in by the school.

Previously only running one class per year group, it now has two forms in each year.

Miss Owen said the school's field, which has been out of action, should reopen by the summer once landscaping is finsihed.