Leeds Pride party kicks off early with Hedkandi

From the terraces of Ocean Beach Club in Ibiza and glamorous parties all over the world including Dubai, Singapore, Beijing, Doha, Amsterdam, Barcelona - the global phenomenon that is Hedkandi is coming to Leeds to kickstart the Pride party.

Tomorrow (August 4) the Hedkandi Courtyard Party will get underway at 4pm at Bar Fibre and Queens Court in the centre of the Leeds Pride heartland.

Fun, soulful and sexy it is the perfect way to start the celebrations for Sunday’s Leeds Pride which is now one of the biggest events in the city’s social calendar.

It is also a rare appearance in the UK by the house and dance music brand which next year will celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Hedkandi’s Lucid Stannard and Storm Mollison will be headlining the all day event, with support from Fibre residents Dale Castell, Habbo Foxx and Ryan Yates.

Hedkandi brand manager Josh Karpf told City Buzz: “We couldn’t think of a better way to return to Leeds than by working alongside the team at Fibre / Queens Court to throw a huge summer courtyard party.

“With it also being Pride Weekend, we all felt this was the perfect time to come back to the city, as equality and unity has always been an important part of Hedkandi’s ethos, and we know the guys at Fibre / Queens Court share these values. “This’ll be our biggest ever event in Leeds and we just couldn’t be more excited.”

Lucid Stannard added: “I can’t wait to tear the house down with Hedkandi for Pride Weekend up in Leeds. A special party in a special city.”

All this week the final touches have been put in places from huge banners and flags down Lower Briggate to drinks promos and fringe events.

While the main events are on Sunday, Pride is now so successful it is a huge attraction and organisers say it testament to the event that some operators are choosing to make a weekend of it.

Liaqat Ali, the director of Leeds Pride said Fibre and Queens Court bagging the Hedkandi gig was another example of places upping their game over Pride weekend.

He said: “Even though Leeds Pride is only a one day event, it’s fantastic that some venues are taking it upon themselves to make it a two day event.

“This increases the draw to the city for the weekend which is always fabulous to see. Venues such as Fibre and Queens Court have been integral in making Leeds Pride what it is now, 13 years later. From starting with just 300 attendees to now 40,000 - 40 per cent of whom don’t even live in a Leeds postcode.

“Every year the venues up their game on the Saturday and the economic impact that this has on our city is fantastic, due to their consistent hard work. Really excited about Hedkandi coming to Leeds for the first time, and having such an iconic brand tied in with Leeds Pride.”

Hedkandi was founded as a record label back in 1999 by Jazz fm Radio Stations’ Enterprise Division by Mark Doyle. It started off doing small boutique parties to staging more than 500 events annually and has since sold more than five million albums.

And if that wasn’t enough Fibre and Queens Court is hosting The United Colours of Pride party all day on Sunday across both venues.