Leeds Pride gives city coffers hefty boost

Organisers of Leeds Pride have hailed last year’s spectacle after it was revealed the event boosted the city’s economy to the tune of just under £4million.

An impact survey conducted by organisers of the event found that Leeds Pride 2017 poured £3,791,680 into the city’s coffers.

Leeds Pride sun 6th aug 2017'A packed Millennium Square

Leeds Pride, which first took place in 2006, is Yorkshire’s biggest celebration of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Trans communities.

The survey says more than 40,000 people enjoyed last year’s event on Briggate with each attendee spending an average of £118.49 - an increase on £109.69 from 2016.

Alex McEwan Hannant, Leeds Pride Director, praised the growing impact that the event has on the city and expects more of the same during this year’s event on Sunday, August 5. “Last year was another great year for Leeds Pride, with a bigger parade than before,” he said.

“It’s great to see so many people and organisations from across Leeds and the country coming together.

Leeds Pride sun 6th aug 2017'Parade on The Headrow

“Leeds Pride 2018 has a number of events happening in the weeks running up to the big event including an LGBT+ inclusive sports festival.”