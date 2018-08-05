Leeds Pride 2018: Thousands gather in Leeds city centre for colourful event

Thousands of people have poured into Leeds city centre today to take part in Leeds Pride 2018.

Millennium Square has been turned into a feast of colour as pride-goers waving flags head into the city for the annual event.

The Leeds Pride 2018 parade is expected to begin in Millennium Square at 2pm. There will be more than 110 floats setting off along the route, finishing on Lower Briggate with a huge party and hours of entertainment planned.

In Leeds, it's going to be sunny all day, with maximum temperatures of a scorching 27 degrees C.

There's absolutely no rain forecast, with some clouds giving way to sunny skies from 12 noon through to about 4pm, while a little cloud cover will come in through the evening.

Leeds Pride is an annual celebration held in the city centre and has been taking place since 2006. With over 40,000 people attending each year, the number of people in attendance continues to grow.

Crowds gather for Leeds Pride 2018

