Leeds Postal Service review - Craft beer bar with darts, computer games and an off-licence

You could easily miss the little doorway to Leeds Postal Service that is tucked in a corner next to Lazy Lounge and its much larger outside drinking area.

While the former has a few tables of its own out front, the main action is inside with the mini off-licence, bar area and and back room.

The bar is also home to an off-licence with a 15 per cent discount on bar prices if opt for takeout.

The back room - known as the Postmaster's Office and available to book for private parties - has a dart board and computer games for fans of the likes of Mario Kart and Streetfighter.

First impressions?

While it's not the biggest of bars, the layout makes the most of the space available with higher tables and stools in the main bar area that work well for large groups and leave plenty of space to stand if you're not quick enough to bag a table on a busier evening.

The Postmaster's Office, which lies behind a set of old-fashioned wooden framed glass doors is better suited to more laid back lounging with its battered leather chairs and sofas.

The entrance to the bar, tucked in the corner near Lazy Lounge, could be easily missed by those who have not been before.

Read more: What to expect from Dollhouse - the new Leeds bar from DJs Tom Zanetti and K.O Kane



What’s the menu like?

This is a place that's big on craft beers, with 30 or so packed on the shelves and in the fridges at any one time. You can buy these to drink in the bar or to take away, with an attractive 15 per cent discount for the takeout option.

There's a further eight beers and ciders on draught, plus two hand-pulled pumps - but there were only six draught options on the day we visited and nothing on the pumps.

Craft beer is the main focus at Leeds Postal Service. Pictures: Simon Hulme

While beer is undoubtedly the focus, you'll a smaller selection of wine by the glass or bottle, spirits, shots and soft drinks.

There's usually a number of special offer cocktails available too in addition to the shandies and boilermakers that are a regular feature.

So what did you have to drink?

It was a baking hot summer day so the poster for Pimms caught my eye, but sadly they were out. I went for the Sangria instead, which certainly didn't scrimp on the red wine.

My second was the very enjoyable blood orange Whitley Neill gin with a regular Schweppes tonic, served up in a nice tumbler with plenty of ice.

My partner went for a pint of Camden Pale, followed up with a pint of always reliable Morretti.

Read more: The Midnight Bell review - Leeds Brewery has earned its place as a city favourite



How was the atmosphere?

It was chilled out in more than one sense on the evening that we visited after work, with most people chasing the sun and heading for beer gardens instead. It meant we got to relax in the Postmaster's Office, where the air conditioning provided welcome relief from the heat and the comfy chairs made it far too easy to decide to stay for another round.

You'll find it is much livelier on a Friday night when the nearby offices all empty out and the drinks deals pull in plenty of customers.

How much was the bill?

Our first round came to £8.30, with the sangria priced at £3.50 and the Camden Pale at £4.80. The second was £10.10, with the gin and tonic coming to £5.60 and the Morretti £4.50.

For those on a budget, you'll get a pint of Amstel for £3, a can of Red Stripe for £3, and a glass of wine from £4.

Read more: Assembly Underground review - Former student hangout grows into the 2010s



Will you be going back?

Absolutely - this little spot is great value, with bonus points for the free darts and computer games, the indie rock soundtrack, and the fact it has an off-licence to boot.

Factfile

Address: Westpoint, Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 4JY

Telephone: 0113 430 0232

Opening hours: Tues-Fri, 2pm-11pm; Sat, 4pm-11pm; Sun-Mon, closed.

Website: http://leedspostalservice.co.uk



Scores

Value 8/10

Atmosphere 7/10

Service 6/10