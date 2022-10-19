Leeds police 'urgently' searching for Belle Isle schoolboy, 16, missing for a week
Police are renewing an appeal for information to help trace a teenager who has been missing in Leeds for a week.
Alfie Smith was reported missing from the Belle Isle area on Sunday (October 16) after last being seen on Tuesday, October 11.
The 16-year-old is described as white, slim, 5ft 8ins tall, with mousy brown hair and light stubble.
There are concerns for his welfare and officers urgently need to find him.
Anyone who has seen Alfie or who has any information that could assist in tracing him is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log 1177 of October 16 or online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat .