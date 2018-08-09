Leeds police search for missing Morley man David Weldon

Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing Leeds man.

David Weldon, aged 62, was reported missing from his home in Morley last night.

Mr Weldon, as seen on CCTV.

He is described as white, with a shaved head, grey beard and hazel eyes. He is around 5ft 4ins tall, of medium build and wears glasses.

As seen in CCTV pictures, Mr Weldon was last seen wearing a plain grey/beige short-sleeved shirt, black jeans and dark blue suede shoes. He may be wearing a black jacket.

He is thought to be driving a silver ‘limited edition’ Kia Picanto car with a sunroof.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101, quoting log number 1851 of August 8.