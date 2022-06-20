Kirsty Thompson, 30, was reported missing on Sunday night and was last seen in the Hyde Park area.
She is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall, of medium to proportionate build, with mousey brown shoulder-length hair and fair skin.
She was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and black jeans.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "She may be in a distressed state and members of the public are advised not to approach her but to contact officers immediately."
Anyone who has seen her or who has any information that could help to find her is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log 1869 of June 19.