Kirsty Thompson, 30, was reported missing on Sunday night and was last seen in the Hyde Park area.

She is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall, of medium to proportionate build, with mousey brown shoulder-length hair and fair skin.

She was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and black jeans.

Kirsty Thompson, 30, was last seen in the Hyde Park area (Photo left: WYP)

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "She may be in a distressed state and members of the public are advised not to approach her but to contact officers immediately."