Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a 14-year-old boy who has been missing for almost a week.

Moustafa Sana, of Armley, has not been seen since Friday September 15. He is described as being of medium build and is believed to be wearing an all black tracksuit, black trainers and a black beanie hat.

Police believe the teenager could be in the Beeston area of the city. They want to speak to anyone who might know where Moustafa is.