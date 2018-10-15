Leeds police find hundreds of cannabis plants in Meanwood house

Police found more than 600 cannabis plants in Leeds.

Officers from Leeds District Serious Organised Crime Unit executed a drugs warrant at a house in Woodlea Drive, Meanwood, shortly after 6am on Wednesday last week.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A total of 673 plants were found being grown in four rooms of the house.

"They were recovered from the property along with a number of high-powered lights and other growing equipment.

"No-one was present at the address and enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible."

