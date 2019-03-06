Leeds Playhouse to stage Around the World in 80 Days - here's how to buy tickets

Theatre goers will be grabbing their passports this Easter as Leeds Playhouse whisks them away on a fun-filled, globetrotting adventure.

Audiences will be transported back to the 19th century as the infamous Phileas Fogg embarks upon an extraordinary journey across four continents, causing mayhem along the way in a exhilarating production of Jules Verne’s Around the World in 80 Days, packed with surprises, props, and fabulous laughs.

This stage adaptation will be directed by Leeds Playhouse’s award-winning director of creative engagement Alex Ferris, original music by award-winning musician Dom Coyote and design by award-winning Amanda Stoodley.

READ MORE: Brand new Tina Turner show heads to Leeds - here’s how to buy tickets

Around the World in 80 Days will feature four of Leeds Playhouse’s Ensemble company: Robert Pickavance (A Christmas Carol, [the fall of] The Master Builder, Leeds Playhouse), Dan Parr(Road, Romeo & Juliet, Leeds Playhouse), Joe Alessi (Hamlet, Europe, Leeds Playhouse) and Darren Kuppan (Partition (2017), A Christmas Carol, Leeds Playhouse).

Leeds Playhouse director of creative engagement, Alex Ferris, said: “I’m intensely excited about directing Toby Hulse’s irreverent version of this classic adventure story. For me, theatre is at its best when the audience is acknowledged and get to play and share in the story on stage.

"We want everyone to join us on this ambitious and slightly crazy mission to tell this epic story that passes through over 10 different countries, meeting over 30 different characters, featuring daring rescues from the jaws of death, high speed chases, displays of cunning and classic British grit, and a fair share of costume changes with just our 4 actors and a handful of props.

Following its run at Leeds Playhouse, the production will tour to eight community partner areas within the Leeds City Region.

READ MORE: Leeds to host live arts festival StreetFest - here's how to get tickets

Around the World in 80 Days plays in Leeds Playhouse’s Pop-Up theatre, in association with SOYO Leeds, from April 9 to April 28.

For tickets contact the box office on 0113 213 7700 ro book online via: leedsplayhouse.org.uk