Leeds Playhouse and Leeds Libraries partner for new creative residency programme

Leeds Playhouse and Leeds Libraries are working together on a new creative residency programme.

The Speak Volumes scheme will offer two artists or theatre companies the opportunity to work with Leeds Central Library and other libraries across the city to create a new piece of theatre relating to library life. Speak Volumes builds on the success of The Things We Wouldn’t Otherwise Find by Emma Adams, co-presented in a collaboration between the playhouse, The Leeds Library and Leeds Libraries in November 2018. The play ran for two weeks at The Leeds Library before embarking on a tour of libraries across the city.

Artists and companies are invited to submit a proposal outlining the area of library life they’re most interested in exploring.

The Speak Volumes resident artists will both receive a fee to undertake a four week residency at Leeds Libraries, where they will gain exclusive access to all areas of the Grade II listed building.

Leeds Playhouse new work producer Gilly Roche said “Like the Playhouse, Leeds Central Library is an accessible, democratic space for and by the people of Leeds. Both buildings encourage people from all backgrounds to come together, share stories, build a community and embark on new creative adventures. We’re delighted to be expanding on our partnership with Leeds Libraries and can’t wait to see what stories the inaugural Speak Volumes resident artists uncover.”

Leeds City Council’s executive member for communities, Coun Debra Coupar, said: “We are delighted to be working with Leeds Playhouse on the new and exciting Speak Volumes creative residency programme to be delivered at our libraries. Our libraries play a pivotal role in the day-to-day lives of so many people of all ages through our wide ranging offer and we can’t wait to see how the Speak Volumes resident artists will bring this to life.”

The deadline for proposals is 5pm on Friday, February 22.

Visit leedsplayhouse.org.uk/furnace/partnerships for more information.