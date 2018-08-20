Leeds pervert snared by paedophile hunter group

A pervert has been jailed after being caught by a paedophile hunter group in an online sting.

Kazim Mohammed sent explicit images of himself to what he believed was a 14-year-old girl after making contact through Facebook.

A court heard Mohammed was actually chatting to a woman who had set up the fake account up in a bid to trap perverts.

Mohammed, 47, was jailed for 13 months after pleading guilty to attempting to meet a girl under 16 following sexual grooming.

Gareth Moore, prosecuting, said the fake profile was set up in the name of ‘Becky’ and Mohammed made contact on July 19 this year.

During an online conversion over seven days the ‘girl’ told Mohammed she was aged 14.

Mohammed sent explicit pictures of himself and made request to meet the teenager.

Arrangements were made to meet Mohammed at Cardigan Fields, Kirkstall, on July 25 this year.

Mohammed arrived for the meeting and was confronted by the woman and other members of the group.

Police were contacted and Mohammed, of Recreation Mount, Holbeck, was arrested.

Richard Reed, mitigating, said Mohammed moved to the UK from Iraq in 2000 and had no previous convictions.

He said Mohammed worked as a vegetable wholesaler.

Mr Reed said Mohammed accepted that he must face a prison sentence. Sentencing Mohammed, Recorder David Gordon said: “She was an imaginary person created by a group dedicated to hunting sexual offenders.

“It is clear that your interest was sexual and you intended to have sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl.

“No child was harmed and no child was ever in danger.

“But it is clear that you intended to have sex with a child.”

Mohammed was also told he must go on the sex offenders register for ten years.