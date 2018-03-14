Leeds parking row as motorists forced to pay more for app access

A parking dispute has broken out in a Leeds district after motorists were forced to pay additional parking fees following a spate of anti-social behaviour.

Vandalism and thefts have caused numerous cash parking meters to be out of use in the Holbeck area of Leeds, meaning drivers wanting to park have to use private company Parkmobile to pay over the phone or through their app.

The provider then adds a 25p charge to the parking price for ‘administration costs’.

But some residents are not happy with the extra charges as they feel they have no choice but to pay it, given the lack of cash meters available.

David Garnett said on Facebook: “Shouldn’t get charged anymore for someone else’s vandalism,” while Debbie O’Toole suggested: “Why not install card payment machines?”

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “Due to continued vandalism and theft, we have been left with no option but to cease the operation of some street parking machines in Holbeck. We are currently trialling and assessing the potential of introducing new, modern machines that are more resistant to the type of criminal behaviour we have seen regularly occur to other parking machines situated in Holbeck and other areas in the past.

“We are aware of the extra 25p charge that is required to pay for parking via a mobile phone app or over the phone due to the street parking machines being out of use. This charge is administered by a private company to cover administration costs, with the council not receiving any of this fee. We are currently working with the provider to see how this 25p fee can be reduced.”