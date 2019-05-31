Leeds’ oldest shopping centre, The Merrion Centre marks 55 years since opening

Leeds’ longest standing shopping centre has marked 55 years since its opening - with its founder using the same key as when the building was launched in 1964.

The Merrion Centre was opened by Dr. Marjorie Ziff on her 35th birthday on 26th May 1964.

Dr. Marjorie Ziff opening the centre in 1964

Now aged 90, Dr Ziff returned to the centre to launch a brand-new month-long exhibition celebrating the history and evolution of the building opened by her late husband Mr Arnold Ziff.

She was in attendance alongside the Ziff family and a host of other VIP guests including Hilary Benn MP and Councillor Martin Farrington, Director of City Development, Leeds City Council who were also invited to join the celebrations.

With 11.2m visitors per annum, it is one of the city’s most iconic and popular destinations for shopping.

It was the biggest centre of its kind when it launched in 1964.

The 700 sq ft exhibition is located on the main mall from 30th May to 30th June and is home to archived “Then and Now” images showcasing the ongoing development of the centre across the decades.

It also includes a scale model of the 1m sq ft Merrion estate, plus video content screening a sample of the centre’s history and evolution over an incredible 55 years.

Edward Ziff, OBE DL Hon DBA, Chairman and Chief Executive of TCS said: “We’re extremely proud of the Merrion Centre’s rich history and heritage and are delighted to unveil this exhibition as part of our 55th Birthday celebrations.

“I was only four years old when the centre opened on my mother’s birthday back in May 1964, and I’m thrilled on her 90th birthday she is opening this exhibition to celebrate Merrion’s 55th Birthday.

“I have no doubt that my late father would be extremely proud; the Merrion Centre has continually evolved to cater for a diverse range of consumers over the years, from our loyal customers who have shopped here for most of their lives, to the growing office population, students and commuters.

“As we continue to evolve as part of the city’s thriving Arena Quarter, I have no doubt that the Merrion Centre will continue to remain a key destination in the heart of Leeds for many years to come.”