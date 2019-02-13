Leeds now has a vegan fast food takeaway

Have your say

A vegan street food brand best known for its presence at festivals has opened an outlet in Leeds.

Feral Food Store serves burgers and buffalo wings to customers who don't want to consume animal products.

They're well-known on the festival circuit in the south, but Leeds is their first northern venture and they've taken a seven-week residency in the Trinity Kitchen at Trinity Leeds.

They're joining two new street food stalls and two returning favourites in the latest rotation of the food court's vendors, which change every two months.

Feral Food Store's plant-based but deep-fried dishes include roast cauliflower steak burgers, cashew cheese fries, buffalo-smoked tofu wings and southern fried Seitan burgers with salsa.

The other vendors at Trinity Kitchen are newcomers Big Dub of Love - which serves salt and pepper steak, burgers and halloumi bites - Bueno Burgers, Dapur Malaysia and Eat Like a Greek.