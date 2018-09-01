Leeds nostalgia: Women’s Circle goes to New York

Dateline: New York, September 1972: Women’s Circle visit to the USA.

Giving her regards to Broadwaym, Mrs Marian Tallant, of Cross Flatts Parade, Beeston, Leeds, kicked her leg in the air in a high spirited jesture that summed up the mood for the trip.

It’s members visited Washington DC, Hong Kong and the Kremlin, strolled the boulevards of Paris and Majorca and rubbed shoulders with stars of the time such as Roy Orbison, Val Doonican and Danny La Rue.

There was no corner of the globe the YEP Women’s Circle was not familiar with. It was ‘girl power’ 30 years before its time.

The organisation, the brainchild of former Yorkshire Post Newspapers promotions and publicity manager Allen Rowley, began in the late 1960s and was still going strong in the early 1990s.

It drew its members from the readership of the YEP, but within a few months of inception its ranks had swollen to include hundreds of women, all of whom briefly left their husbands and families to enjoy well-deserved breaks with their friends.