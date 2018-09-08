Leeds nostalgia: Woman had can of mustard thrown in face

Dateline: September 8, 1973: poliec carry a woman out of Elland Road stadium but it’s not a streaker or someone who invaded the pitch.

This unfortunate 45-year-old, Margaret Taylor, of Allerton Grange Drive, Bradford, was an innocent bystander, who had a can of mustard thrown into her eyes during the match between Leeds United and Birmingham City at Elland Road, is carried away from the ground. She was treated by St John Ambulance nurses at the ground and later discharged from St James’s Hospital.

More than 50 people fainted because of the heat during the match.

On the same day, a man was also taken to hospital after falling and banging his head outside the ground.