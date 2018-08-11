Leeds nostalgia: White Rose Centre knocked back on ‘town centre’ bid

Dateline: August 2000: The White Rose Shopping Centre, Morley applied for ‘town centre status’ but was knocked back by the council.

The huge centre on the Beeston ring road, which covered 60,000sq ft, had its eyes on expansion. A planning inspector even sided with the centre, pointing out it was not “just a collection of shops” but had other services and also acted as a transport hub. But the council chose to reject the recommendation, much to the relief of town centre trades.

Coun Bryan North (Lab, Morley) said: “To have done otherwise would have been the death knell for town centres like Morley, Batley and Dewsbury. Morleys’ challenge is to psorpos alongside the White Rose. Giving the shopping centre town centre status would have hindered those efforts.”

He was part of a the Morley 2000 pressure group.