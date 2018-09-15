Leeds nostalgia: Twins even their own mum couldn’t tell apart (sometimes)

Dateline: September 1974: Identical twins Fiona (pictured above, left) and Lydia Castle were given name badges by their mum so that staff at Woodhouse Primary School could tell them apart.

Stephanie Castle admitted it wasn’t just teachers who had trouble differentiating between the four-year-olds, adding she also sometimes mistook one for the other.

The sisters lived on Stratton Road, Brighouse. Mrs Castle added: Lydia is fractionally bigger and Fiona has a smaller and somewhat cheekier face.”

If you know of the twins, we would love to hear from you. Perhaps you are a relative or family friend. If so, get in touch with us at the usual address.

Email: neil.hudson@ypn.co.uk or call direct on 0113 238 8353.