Leeds nostalgia: Round-the-clock pool marathon from 1990 pockets £100

January 15, 1990...

Cue ace Nigel Rudderham was on the ball as he potted around the clock to raise cash for charity.

His marathon pool session took place at the well known Hoagy’s Bar in Eastgate, Leeds, pocketing at least £100 for the city’s Wheatfields Hospice - a significant amount back then.

Nigel successfully completed his planned 24 hours at the table although he fell a long way short of his target of 16,000 balls potted. However, he wasn’t too dispirited.

Bar manager John Maycock was upbeat about Nigel’s efforts.

He said at the time: “The balls weren’t running for him.

“When the breaks don’t go well it goes against you. But he did the 24 hours and was quite pleased with that.”