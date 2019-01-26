Leeds nostalgia: Risque cabaret actor who starred in Never Ending Story dies...

Dateline: January 1990...

Pint-sized Dickie Arnold, the Rothwell actor and comedian who worked for 40 years in films, theatre and nightclubs around the world, died aged 71.

As a cabaret entertainer with his wife, Dottie, the couple - Dickie and Dottie - had audiences around the world crying with laughter at their risque mime.

The actor regularly appeared semi-nude on stage, alongside his wife, who went a bit further by baring all, although Dickie spared her blushes with strategically places bunches of flowers.

He was also in the original version of The Neverending Story, where he played a shrinking giant but his scenes were cut in the final edit of the film.

The cabaret stars courted a fair degree of controversy during their career and at one point were charged with indecency following a show in Dublin. They were cleared.

The Yorkshire Evening Post interviewed ‘Dottie’ several years ago. She shared fond memories of the couple’s time on stage and was proud of their achievements.