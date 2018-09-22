Leeds nostalgia: Richard Dunn in the ring in Pudsey

In September 1975, Richard Dunn beat Bunny Johnson on points over 15 rounds to win the British and Commonwealth heavyweight title.

A year later, he went on to fight Muhammad Ali for the world heavyweight title.

Dunn was defeated by many top boxers of the time, losing to Muhammad Ali, Joe Bugner, Jimmy Young and Kallie Knoetze. However, he did defeat some professional fighters such as Johnny Griffin, Neville Meade, Bunny Johnson and Danny McAlinden.

He is pictured here in Pudsey in 1973 - then just a contender for the British title and former Provost Sergeant in the 4th Battalion Parachute Regimen Sergeant Dunn, is seen supervising a bout in the ring between two aspiring stars. He also holds the distinction of being the only Yorkshireman to fight Ali - he was also Ali’s last professional knockout.