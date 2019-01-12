Leeds nostalgia: Rhythm Sisters make a splash in Leeds

Pop duo Debi and Mandi Laek, also known as the Rhythm Sisters, pictured at Roundhay Park.

The sisters named their latest album after an imaginary pier at the park. Called Road to Roundhay Pier, the acoustic pop album was based on their childhood memories. Debi, 20, and Mandi, 19, who lived in Chelwood Avenue, just 10 minutes walk away from the park.

Debi (pictured on the right) said: “We couldn’t think of a name for the album then one night we w3re talking with friends about childhood memories and the Road to Roundhay Pier came up.”

The Rhythm Sisters enjoyed some success in the 1980s - their album pitched at number 15 in the independent charts and sold 4,000 copides in four weeks. Picture byline: Peter Thacker