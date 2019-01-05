Leeds nostalgia: Pop group from ‘80s takes a gamble on the record industry

South Elmsall, near Wakefield, January 1, 1987: a policeman and three friends decided to take direct action after seeing the effects of gambling on young people.

They were spurred on at the time, partly thanks to a campaign run by our sister paper, Yorkshire Post, called ‘Fruits of Despair’.

The group of musicians decided to produce a pop song about the perils of amusement arcades.

Pictured are members of the group Southern Eclipse, from left are: Ross Fullwood, 19, Alan Studd, 20, Guy Fullwood, 19 and Gary Sanderson, 20, all of South Elmsall. If you recognise any of the group, we would love to hear from you. Contact us at the usual address.

Picture byline: Chris Lawton