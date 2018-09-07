Leeds nostalgia: Planes almost collide over Headingley as Boycott crashes out for a duck

Dateline: September 1973: During a Test Match at Headingley, two planes almost collided overhead. The incident was reported on Wednesday September 5, when it was said a Viscount leaving Leeds and Bradford Airport almost hit a twin-engined aircraft waiting to land.

According to the report, there were gasps from the crowd and some concern over the incident, which came as England faced an uphill struggle against the West Indies in a mini-Test match, in which Geoff Boycott was out for a duck.

The cricketing legend scored 0, falling to Holder, as he went in to bat. However, England managed to rally and ended up 27 for one, the tourists having made 181.