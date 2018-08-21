Leeds nostalgia: Otley anglers expel member over small fish

Dateline: August 21, 1948: Something really quite momentous happened seventy years ago today, at least as far as Otley Angling Club was concerned. For, they took the decision to expel one of their members - the first such expulsion in many years.

The case in question centred on an angler who was seen to have in his possession an undersized trout. He was apparently warned about the trout after another member spotted it in his net. However, he was later seen to give the trout to some workmen on the river bank. One of those workers turned out to be a club member, who promptly reported the incident.

This led to a meeting of the board, before which the angler was invited to give evidence. In the end, the board found against him and with a heavy heart decided to expel him. At the time, the club was said to control a two mile stretch of the River Wharfe at Otley. Each year, the club put about 1,500 small trout into the river.

In another story, a medical condition known as Blue Baby Syndrome was treated for the first time in this country by surgeons at Leeds Infirmary.

The condition, which renders the sufferer’s skin blue, was said to be caused by an insufficient mixing of the blood with oxygen in the lungs.

Surgeons named Phillip R Allison, honorary thoracic surgeon and Mr G H Wooler, from Leeds undertook the operation on the patient, a 10-year-old boy, whom it was said would soon be able to lead a normal life.

The article in the Yorkshire Evening Post from the day reported that the procedure was first conducted in Chicago and involved operating on blood vessels near to the heart, rather than those which connected to the heart directly.

Details of the operation only became available a month before.