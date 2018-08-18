Leeds nostalgia: Morley Town Hall gets a clean

Dateline August 28, 1970: Morley Town Hall cleaners, pictured left to right are Jane Stenton, Mrs Gladys Lyman, Mrs Irene Thompson, Mrs Mary Middlebrook and Miss Norma Sibley.

Morley Town Hall is a Grade 1 listed building, which celebrated its centenary in 1995.

Following the granting of Borough status in 1885, the new Borough Council had really ambitious plans and they certainly wanted an impressive building for the Town Hall where the business of running a borough could be conducted, and where visitors could be entertained in surroundings of which the town could be proud.

The first Mayor of Morley, Joseph Schofield, and his fellow councillors decided that a design would be obtained by a competition and 73 entries were submitted.