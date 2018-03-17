Leeds nostalgia: Ken Dodd opens mouth health event in Leeds... in March 1979

Have your say

The late Ken Dodd was at Lewis’s store on The Headrow, Leeds, to launch a joint exhibition of the British Dental Health Foundation.

The exhibition was officially opened by the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Leeds Coun and Mrs Harry Booth.

It included a ‘try-it-yourself’ dentist’s drill, a mock-up surgery and information on dental care in general.

The article appeared in the YEP in March 1979.

Comedian Ken, who was known for his prominent teeth, joked: “I have a contract with an industrial cleaning firm who erect scaffolding and clean them twice a week.

“My teeth have obviously played a great part in my success, because a man with teeth as big as mine looks as though he’s always smiling.”

He added: “They are insured for £10,000, providing I do not ride motorbikes, eat seaside rock or take part in rough games.”