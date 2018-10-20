Leeds nostalgia: Joan Collins shows everyone how it’s done...

Dateline: October 11, 1979: Author, actress, socialite and all round celebrity Joan Collins, 46, rolls into Leeds in style to talk about her latest (and 50th) film, The Bitch.

The article from the time read: “Actress, philosopher and undisputed queen of the unclad, is in Leeds to talk about her latest film.

“She sips the champagne and extracts a long cigarette from a leather case with almost indecent elegance.”

“You’ve got to look after yourself,“ quipped Joan at the time, exhaling the smoke with enormous delicacy. She was said to be a quarter of the way through writing Joan Collins’s Beauty Book, a practical guide with pictures of her doing exercises and applying make up, which was due to be published the following year.

Born on May 23, 1933, she grew up during the Second World War and made her stage debut at the age of nine. When she was 22, she travelled to Hollywood and made it big with a number of films, including The Girl In The Red Velvet Swing (1955), not to mention making cameos in Star Trek and other series.

n 2015, Collins was made a Dame by Queen Elizabeth II for services to charity.