Leeds nostalgia: Cubs post their lunch... literally

Location: Woodkirk, near Leeds, dateline: October 26, 1979.

These two young Batley Cub Scouts decided a pillar box would take some licking as an unusual place to eat a meal.

It was all part of the National Cub Campaign to find the oddest place in which to eat.

Pictured on top of the box is Andrew Harkin, aged 10, of Craig Close, Batley, while inside is Jon Smithson, also aged 10, of Timothy Lane, Batley.

Both were members of the 9th Batley (St Thomas’s) Cub Scout pack. George Corner serves up the meal. The event took place in George’s garden at Heybeck Lane, Woodkirk, Leeds.

