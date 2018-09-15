Leeds nostalgia: Brian Clough talks tough at Leeds

Dateline: September 1974: Leeds United manager Brian Clough was being sued for damages by his former club Brighton, who alleged he broke his contract by leaving them.

The Third Division club also filed a lawsuit against Leeds United for enticing Clough away and alleged he had yet to pay them £75,000 in compensation.

His arrival at Elland Road, however, drew other criticism after the team’s poor start to the season and subsequent rumours Clough was about to dismantle the side built by his legendary predecessor, Don Revie. Clough said in his defence: “It’s ridiculous to suggest I would go out of my way to destroy a team. I am no destroyer. No man in the country wants Leeds United to continue to be successful more than I do.”

His remarks followed fans’ reaction to United’s disastrous start to the season and comments made following the team’s 1-1 draw against Luton Town.

Clough added: “Even the most anti-Clough fan must be an idiot not to realise the one thing I wanted to do this season was win the League championship again.

“I am getting the full support of the players. I have never been more convinced of anything in my life as that. The confidence of the players was destroyed a little when Don Revie left. That was nobody’s fault other than Revie’s.

“We had the upset over unsigned contracts and the suspension of Billy Bremner, which was nobody’s fault other than Bremner’s. Then we were shaken by a 3-0 defeat at Stoke in a game we should have won 4-0.”

Despite the downbeat summary, the ineffable Clough added in typically bullish style: “Now it’s my job to make the players believe they are the best in the country, which undoubtedly they are.”