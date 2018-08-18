Leeds nostalgia: Boycott’s 1970 100 later subject of joke

Headingley, Saturday August 1, 1970: Geoff Boycott, pictured, hit 64 in the highest opening partnership of the Test series between England and the ‘Rest of the World’, who had earlier declared 376 for nine

... it was a good start and the home side were optimistic, egged on by an eager crowd but fast forward to August 4, however, and the Rest of the World won the fourth test and the series. Glum faces all round.

The Test matches were organised after a planned tour of South Africa was cancelled that year for political reasons, meaning there would otherwise be no international cricket played by England that year.

The match was later downgraded by the International Cricket Conference from a Test Match but was still considered first class cricket. Boycott scored a century then and last year was the subject of a practical joke live on air by cricket presenter Jonathan Agnew. As Boycott sat in the commentary booth, Agnew pretended to have a press release announcing the annulment of all scores at the 1970 match - needless to say Boycott was not impressed, although he did (eventually) see the funny side.