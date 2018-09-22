Leeds nostalgia: Bomb scare in Leeds hotel and red letter day for post building

Dateline: September 1975: The Dragonara Hotel in Leeds was evacuated in the early hours of September 6 after a bomb scare - an anonymous caller informed staff there was a bomb in the building and police ordered everyone out while they conducted a search of the 240 rooms.

In the end, they found no bomb and some guests went back to their beds.

In other news, some 1,340 workers at textile firm Sumrie Clothes, York road, Leeds, were placed on a four-day week after orders for the firm dropped - the firm also implemented a rule meaning those reaching retirement age had to leave.

Managing director Ronald Sumrie denied the firm, started in 1891, was in financial difficulty but added the move was prudent given the economic conditions.

The newly built Royal Mail building on Wellington Street, Leeds, began operating. The building, which was pulled down several years ago to make way for the ill-fated Lumiere skyscraper, cost £4.5m and had room enough for 1,200 employees. It housed state of the art mail sorting equipment capable of dealing with 20,000 letters an hour. The site is now home to Central Square, Leeds.