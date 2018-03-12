Leeds nostalgia: Alwoodley pictured in 1970... and today

Two pictures separated by almost 50 years, this is the junction of Nursery Lane and Fir Tree Green, Alwoodley.

The first picture was taken on January 19, 1970 and looks along the nearly trimmed frontages of the Leeds suburb. The estate was shielded from view on the Nursery Lane border by high hedges and trees.

Note the lack of vehicles in the picture, either being driven or parked. Note also the lampposts, the like of which have now mostly disappeared from our streets, being replaced by taller, brighter, more efficient (although less aesthetically pleasing) versions.

The hedge on the right is visibly smaller in the older picture, while the one on the left looks just about the same.

Historically, Alwoodley was part of Wharfedale Rural District Union and only came under the jurisdiction of Leeds after the First World War. Prior to that, it was a relatively well-off rural district, with narrow lanes and houses which, for the most part, had outdoor toilets and ranges for cooking on. Most houses had no electricity and relied on gas lighting.

Leeds City Council seemed to offer the residents of Alwoodley a chance to improve their lot, however, there was much opposition, as some believed that the higher rates would be part and parcel of any improvements. In the end, residents sided with joining Leeds in 1927.

Alwoodley quickly became popular with the well off, as it offered outstanding views well away from the smoke of the city centre but within easy commuting distance. It was ripe for development.

It’s worth noting that In 1911, its population was 142 but by 1981 had grown to 10,067.

If you have any old pictures of Alwoodley, please get in touch.