Leeds nightclub Church to close its doors

Popular Leeds nightclub Church is to close its doors at the end of May before turning into a library.

The club, based inside a grade two listed building on Woodhouse Lane, said Friday 24 to Sunday 26 of May would be the 'final weekend of clubbing in Leeds' holiest venue'.

Dave at home in Headingley.

Church opened in 2016 with the help of Yorkshire music mogul Dave Beer, the promoter of world famous Leeds-based club night Back to Basics.

Dave, who grew up on a council estate in Pontefract, said: "It's another chapter for Back to Basics. The university are taking back the lease.

"At first it was a devastating blow as we had great expectations and aspirations for the building.

"We still want to get a Back to Basics music academy going and we are on the lookout for a new premises, so if anyone is out there, get in touch."

A pioneer of Leeds clubbing who paved the way for the rich and diverse nightlife that Leeds enjoys today, Dave worked with Aaron Mellor of Tokyo Industries and Peter Hook of New Order to get Church going.

Based at the deconsecrated Trinity St David's church, it had previously been Halo, a student favourite famed for its sticky carpets and alcopops.

When it opened as Church in late 2016, Dave was keen to move away from the 'blueprint' clubs, promising nights without the stress, hype and pressure of some city nights out.

He said at the time: “It is not just Leeds, it is all over the country. Nightclubs have become quite blueprint so this is fresh and new and for people of all ages and backgrounds.

“It is going to be like clubs used to be, an underground experience and place where people can remove themselves from everyday stress."

The final three nights at Church will feature Carl Cox and Dave on Friday 24, Sony Fodera on Saturday 25 and The Martinez Brothers on Sunday 26, among others.

"We'll be going out with a bang," said Dave, who has hosted the likes of Daft Punk, Basement Jaxx and Groove Armada early on in their careers. "Basics has been in a lot of venues in its 27 years - this isn't the last you'll hear of us.

"The venue changes but the vibe continues.

"It's a shame but we'll have some one-off summer sessions at Wire to keep the vibe alive."

One of Dave's events, The Symphonic Sounds of Back to Basics, is back in Leeds this summer.

Taking place in Millennium Square on Saturday July 27, it features rave and club classics backed by a full 60-piece symphony orchestra.