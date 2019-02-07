Leeds news LIVE: Traffic delays after Elland Road crash | Missing Libby Squire update | Batley gas explosion latest | Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Welcome to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s live Leeds news blog, bringing you the latest breaking incidents, traffic and travel updates and much more throughout the day. Throughout the day we will be bringing you the latest updates and information you need in and around Leeds. l Days Out: Xscape, Castleford Man arrested over disappearance of Hull University student Libby Squire