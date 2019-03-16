Leeds news LIVE: Several train lines suspended due to flooding | Yellow weather warning for rain | City centre vigil planned Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say All the latest breaking news and updates from across Leeds. This blog is updated throughout the day. All the latest news from Leeds. The glamour generation - how school prom fashion celebrates a new coming of age Incredible video shows Three Peaks Challenge walkers struggling through flooded Dales river