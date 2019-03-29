Leeds news LIVE: Police incident in Potternewton Park | Police presence at Leeds school | Mum of tragic Leeds United fan Toby Nye to be sentenced today | The police cordon in Potternewton Park. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say All the latest breaking news and updates from across Leeds. This blog is updated throughout the day. Please refresh for updates. Three Elizabeths from same class, born in same month, win scholarship to same school... Man arrested after attack on Leeds United legend Gary McAllister