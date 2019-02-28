Leeds news LIVE: Jobs created as new cinema opens at Leeds retail park | Ambitious Leeds homes plan revealed | Grant for repairs on oldest city street Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Welcome to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s live Leeds news blog, bringing you the latest breaking incidents, traffic and travel updates and much more throughout the day. Throughout the day we will be bringing you the latest updates and information you need in and around Leeds. l Broadband customers must now be told minimum speeds at point of sale First look: Ambitious plans revealed to create 155 new Leeds homes