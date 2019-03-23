Leeds news LIVE: Fire crews rescue man from River Aire in city centre | Brexit go-slow protest sets off in Yorkshire

Have your say

A man has been rescued from the River Aire by firefighters in Leeds city centre.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue service were called to reports of a man in the river at about 4.48am today (Saturday).

The incident happened in the River Aire near Riverside Court.

On arrival, fire crews waded into the water to rescue the man, who was then handed over to paramedics for treatment.

The man is not thought to be seriously injured.

