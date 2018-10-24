Leeds museum’s LEGO-themed funding campaign

Lego lovers are in for a treat at a Leeds museum this half term.

Thackray Medical Museum has launched a new LEGO-themed treasure hunt and competition.

Running from Saturday, October 27 until Christmas, mini-explorers are invited to seek out a whole host of historical ‘health heroes’ hidden throughout the Museum, to be in with the chance of winning a LEGO-themed prize.

However, this treasure-hunt comes with a twist – these medical marvels are LEGO characters, to celebrate Thackray Medical Museum’s exciting new fundraising campaign; ‘Thackray in LEGO Bricks’, the first fundraising campaign of its kind in the UK.

The campaign aims to raise £150,000 to recreate the Grade II listed building in miniature out of the famous bricks. The treasure hunt is one of a series of activities taking place this year as part of the ‘Thackray in LEGO Bricks’ project. All funds raised will go towards a huge renovation of the museum, as part of a £4million redevelopment project.

Rachel Emmott, of Thackray Medical Museum, said: “We’re delighted to launch this special treasure hunt to tie in with our Health Heroes exhibition, which aims to spread the word to our visitors about the achievements of medical wonders from our history.

“The exhibition is running until the end of November but the treasure hunt will continue until Christmas.

“As well as the new treasure hunt, Thackray Medical Museum is also running special ‘Pus and Pimples’ SFX workshops over October half term.

“From just £3 per session, youngsters can use make-up techniques from stage and film to create a whole host of gory and gruesome injuries and ailments designed to disgust and delight, perfect for Halloween!”

To find out more, visit the website at thackraymedicalmuseum.co.uk.